Duke basketball players scrimmage ahead of Countdown to Craziness

On Saturday, less than 24 hours after hosting media day in Durham and less than a week out from the official Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness, the Duke basketball players competed in an intrasquad scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
However, judging by a few pictures that the Duke basketball social media team posted minutes later, the long-armed defensive efforts of five-star freshmen Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach were also on full display on Coach K Court.
Duke Basketball Countdown To Craziness Intrasquad Scrimmage College Basketball NCAA
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Another Detail About Duke Basketball Exhibition Versus Arizona StateThe Duke basketball charity bout against a former Blue Devil's team will be televised.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »