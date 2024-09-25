Drunk Driver Kills Motorcyclist In Phoenix Crash While Speeding

A grief-stricken wife and mother are speaking out after losing 42-year-old Craig Cooper in a deadly Phoenix crash where an alleged DUI driver struck and killed him while speeding.Craig was killed by the suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning on Sept. 22 while he was riding his motorcycle. It turns out the suspect has another DUI charge pending from two months ago.

In an interview with authorities, he reportedly admitted to not knowing what he hit and thought he was driving between 70 and 75 mph."The suspect has a pending DUI criminal speed from July of this year where he was almost in the exact same spot where the collision occurred," a prosecutor said during a court appearance.That case is still pending with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

DUI Accident Speeding Phoenix Murder

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accused drunk driver in deadly Fort Worth crash must wear ankle monitor while out on bond19-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez of Fort Worth is charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He posted bond last week.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Accused drunk driver told police he felt like throwing up before fatal crash, documents sayArrest warrant affidavits for Gonzlaez say there were three Modelo beer bottles, an open beer can in the center console and a cardboard box labeled Modelo in his car.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Former Chicago police officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty drunk-driver crash dies from injuriesChicago police officer Jim Crowley has died. He was 59 years old.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Suspected drunk driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed teen girl in OaklandA man suspected in a hit-and-run DUI crash in Oakland last month that killed a teenage girl and injured her mother will face multiple felony charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Pedestrian killed, suspected drunk driver arrested after two-vehicle crash in AuroraRobert Garrison is a Colorado native who grew up in Montrose and attended Colorado Mesa University. He is an AP award-winning journalist who joined Denver7 in August 2016 after working in CO and OK.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Deadly shooting at Phoenix construction site; monsoon takes over Phoenix areaFrom a Phoenix construction worker being shot and killed, to a strong monsoon storm flooding some Valley roads, here are tonight's top stories.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »