Drug Overdose Deaths Decline But Need For Treatment Remains High

by Elise PersonRecent data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows an over 10 percent decline in drug overdoses .

According to the PA Department of Health , the number of overdose deaths are also steadily trending downward. However, according to Blueprints for Addiction Recovery CEO, Chris Dreisbach, these numbers don’t necessarily mean the number of overdoses is going down. “And we are seeing new substances coming in. Xylazine is a new substance. Fentanyl is highly fatal. Xylazine is less fatal. So, people might be overdosing, but they might not be dying,” Iqbal said.

