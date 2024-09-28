Drone Video Captures Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion Near Port of LA

Drone video captured a lithium ion battery explosion inside a cargo trailer near the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the Port of LA.Video captured the moment a truckload of lithium ion batteries exploded and blew apart a cargo container that fell on its side in a big rig rollover crash near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.that led to a more than 24-hour closure of the bridge near the busy Port of Los Angeles.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the shipping container on the trailer of the truck, which was on its side in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue. The Seaside Freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the Long Beach Freeway to the east.

"Lithium-ion batteries take copious amounts of water, so it's generally better to just let them burn. It's also better for the environment," said LAFD Capt. Adam Van Gerpen."We're concerned about water runoff getting into the drains, eventually getting into the ocean. It could create an environmental disaster."

Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion Cargo Truck Port Of Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mesmerizing drone footage captures hypnotic flowing lava during volcanic eruption in IcelandWatch it: Hypnotic drone video captures incredible images of lava flow during volcanic eruption in Iceland

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Australian lithium miners rally on report that China’s CATL suspends lithium minesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Atlantic Lithium Secures Environmental Permit for Ewoyaa Lithium Project in GhanaAtlantic Lithium has received an environmental permit to develop its Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, marking a significant milestone for the company. The permit was granted after a collaborative effort with local stakeholders and Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who approved Atlantic Lithium's proposed activities as outlined in the environmental impact statement.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Atlantic Lithium within ‘touching distance’ of building Ghana’s first lithium mineNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Volt Lithium achieves first lithium production in TexasNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Watch: Drone captures auto burglary along San Francisco Embarcadero, suspects' arrestPolice in San Francisco on Thursday showed how drones and Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems were helping officers crack down on auto burglaries with a video demonstrating the technology in action.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »