Drone Video Captures Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion Near Port of LA

Drone video captured a lithium ion battery explosion inside a cargo trailer near the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the Port of LA.Video captured the moment a truckload of lithium ion batteries exploded and blew apart a cargo container that fell on its side in a big rig rollover crash near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.that led to a more than 24-hour closure of the bridge near the busy Port of Los Angeles.
Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the shipping container on the trailer of the truck, which was on its side in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue. The Seaside Freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the Long Beach Freeway to the east.
"Lithium-ion batteries take copious amounts of water, so it's generally better to just let them burn. It's also better for the environment," said LAFD Capt. Adam Van Gerpen."We're concerned about water runoff getting into the drains, eventually getting into the ocean. It could create an environmental disaster."
Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion Cargo Truck Port Of Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »