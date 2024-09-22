Driver-Assist Systems May Increase Distractions, Study Shows

A study shows drivers are more prone to distractions like eating or phone use when driver-assist systems are active. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety monitored 29 drivers using Volvo’s Pilot Assist and 14 using Tesla’s Autopilot . Researchers found drivers quickly learned distraction alert timings, tricking the systems into thinking they were focused.

Here’s what the IIHS had to say about the Volvo drivers: Drivers were much more likely to check their phones, eat a sandwich or do other visual-manual activities while using Volvo’s Pilot Assist partial automation system than when driving unassisted, a monthlong study of driver behavior that IIHS conducted with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s AgeLab showed.

