Dozens Of World Leaders Gather In New York City For UN General Assembly

Dozens of world leaders have gathered in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. Here's what you need to know:JUMP TO: ROAD CLOSURES | NYC TRAFFIC MAP | SECURITY | "PACT OF THE FUTURE" | BIGGEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR Starting Sunday, New Yorkers can expect road closures that will significantly affect traffic. Gridlock traffic will likely consume much of Midtown.

More than 130 presidents, prime ministers and monarchs are slated to speak along with dozens of ministers, and the issues from the summit are expected to dominate their speeches and private meetings, especially the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan and the growing possibility of a wider Mideast war."There is going to be a rather obvious gap between the Summit of the Future, with its focus on expanding international cooperation, and the reality that the U.N.

UN General Assembly World Leaders New York City Security Global Cooperation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York (US) job with Weill Cornell Medical CollegeA postdoctoral position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Dilek Colak through the Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. Project: Modeling Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) using stem cell-derived brain organoids and genetically modified mouse models.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

New York City, New York (US) job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunoogyA post-doctoral position is available in Dr. Emmanuel Zorn’s lab at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology to investigate mechanisms of transplant rejection in humans.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

New York Giants at New York Jets NFL preseason Week 3: FREE live stream, time, channelThe New York Jets are considered the home team Saturday night in an all-New York battle with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Stock Report from New York Giants Preseason Finale vs New York JetsWho helped themselves and who didn't in the Giants preseason finale against the Jets on Saturday night?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

New York Giants Week 2 Scratches | New York Giants TrackerThe Giants' Week 2 inactive list has no surprises this week.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

New York Jet Reddick to help Jersey City students get ready for new school yearStudents aged 5 to 12 years old will receive a backpack and school supplies at the special event at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Middle School 7.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »