Doubleheader Action in Week 3 of NFL

The third week of the 2024 NFL season is almost in the books, with just Monday Night Football left to be played. However, Week 3 brings a special event for MNF this season, with two games to be played. The first game to kick off will see the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road taking on the Buffalo Bills , with the Bills favored by 4.5 points at FanDuel Sports book and the over/under set at 46.5.

The second game is the Washington Commanders against the Cincinnati Bengals. FanDuel also has the over/under for the Commanders-Bengals matchup at 46.5, with Cincinnati favored by 7.5 points. That’s a big spread, but the Commanders defense has surrendered a lot of points so far this season, and Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense could use a get right game. However, Lou Anarumo’s defense will likely pose a stiffer challenge for rookie Jayden Daniels, so take the under and the Bengals to cover.

NFL Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Washington Commanders

