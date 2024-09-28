Donte DiVincenzo's unhappiness reportedly pushed Knicks to trade him

to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks was that guard Donte DiVincenzo reportedly was “really unhappy” in New York, and the Knicks were worried it could cause issues down the line.

DiVincenzo, who averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game for the Knicks last season, was a surprise piece of the package and was likely what ultimately got the Timberwolves to pull the trigger. But behind the scenes, it seemed DiVincenzo’s displeasure with the situation in New York played a role in his exit, at least according to aAn anonymous source told Issa that DiVincenzo “was really unhappy, and thought it could be a problem.

The Knicks featured four former Villanova standouts in DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, but apparently, DiVincenzo was too taken with being a part of the Wildcat quartet.Isa also reported that not everyone within the Knicks organization is too pleased with the Towns acquisition. It'll be interesting to see if anything more comes of that, but it appears that Friday night's blockbuster trade isn't without at least a little drama.

Another thing I’ve heard: doesn’t sound like everyone within the Knicks organization is super thrilled about the KAT acquisition.

NBA Trade Karl-Anthony Towns Donte Divincenzo New York Knicks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP source: Timberwolves to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzoThe Knicks are sending Randle and DiVincenzo to Minnesota, along with a first-round pick. DiVincenzo was one of four former Villanova players on the Knicks.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Knicks Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns From Wolves For Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzoKnicks Acquire Karl Anthony Towns From Wolves For Julius Randle Donte DiVincenzo - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM - 🏆 580. / 51 Read more »

Report: Donte DiVincenzo Didn't Like New York Knicks PlanThe New York Knicks moved Donte DiVincenzo north in Friday night's epic deal.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

New York Knicks Backup Named Award FavoriteThe New York Knicks have a potential award winner in Donte DiVincenzo.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder, AP source saysThe Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal. That's according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Sources: Knicks to send Randle, DiVincenzo to Timberwolves for TownsJust days before training camps begin, the Knicks and Timberwolves have agreed to a blockbuster deal that will see Karl-Anthony Towns land in New York and Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo head to Minnesota, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »