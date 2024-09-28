Donte DiVincenzo's unhappiness reportedly pushed Knicks to trade him

to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks was that guard Donte DiVincenzo reportedly was “really unhappy” in New York, and the Knicks were worried it could cause issues down the line.
DiVincenzo, who averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game for the Knicks last season, was a surprise piece of the package and was likely what ultimately got the Timberwolves to pull the trigger. But behind the scenes, it seemed DiVincenzo’s displeasure with the situation in New York played a role in his exit, at least according to aAn anonymous source told Issa that DiVincenzo “was really unhappy, and thought it could be a problem.
The Knicks featured four former Villanova standouts in DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, but apparently, DiVincenzo was too taken with being a part of the Wildcat quartet.Isa also reported that not everyone within the Knicks organization is too pleased with the Towns acquisition. It'll be interesting to see if anything more comes of that, but it appears that Friday night's blockbuster trade isn't without at least a little drama.
Another thing I’ve heard: doesn’t sound like everyone within the Knicks organization is super thrilled about the KAT acquisition.
