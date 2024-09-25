Donna Kelce Defends Travis Amid Criticism Over Poor Start to Season

Many people are talking about Travis Kelce ’s poor start to the 2024 season and questioning his dedication to football amid his highly public relationship with pop star Taylor Swift .broadcast in which analysts Cris Collinsworth and Marvin Harrison marveled at yet another game without the “magic” between Kelce and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Donna Kelce , 71, says the criticisms of her son have been “harsh.

Travis Kelce has only eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns through three weeks of the season. To put it in perspective, after the first three games of the 2023 season, Kelce had 17 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. So, the three-time Super Bowl champ isn’t doing half what he’s accustomed to doing.

Travis Kelce NFL Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift Donna Kelce

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donna Kelce has a hat bearing tributes to Taylor Swift and Travis KelceHats off to Donna Kelce over her new fashion accessory that honors her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

How Donna Kelce's Hallmark Holiday Movies Honor Travis and Jason KelceDonna Kelce broke down her ‘teeny cameos’ in two Hallmark holiday films honoring sons Travis and Jason Kelce while attending the ‘Grotesquerie’ premiere

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Donna Kelce explains why Taylor Swift is perfect for Travis KelceDonna Kelce revealed why she thinks pop icon Taylor Swift has been the perfect match for her son, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, during the premiere of the FX show “Grotesquerie.” Donna told Page Six o…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Donna Kelce explains why Taylor Swift and her son Travis Kelce are perfect for each oThe mother of the NFL superstar reveals why the popular love story just works

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift featured in children’s book about Travis and Jason KelceA new children's book about Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce also features Taylor Swift.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce reportedly sign $100M+ podcast dealTravis Kelce and Jason Kelce have signed a 'New Heights' podcast deal with Amazon's Wondery that is reportedly worth more than $100 million over three years.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »