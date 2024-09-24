Donald Trump Jr. Slams DOJ After Release of Alleged 'Bounty' Letter on His Father

Donald Trump Jr. is calling out the Biden-Harris Justice Department for releasing what is purported to be Ryan Wesley Routh’s letter, putting a “bounty” on his father.

A witness reportedly received the letter in a box months ago from Routh, but he or she did not open the box until after the failed assassination attempt on September 14. One of the letters in the box, addressed to the world, confirmed that the recent actions of Routh were, in fact, an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Further, in the letter, Routh offered $150,000 to whomever can “finish the job.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh DOJ Florida Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Slams War Report by Man He Once Called 'Brilliant Strategist'Trump knocked a report warning about the U.S.'s readiness for war with China during remarks in Michigan on Monday.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Nick Offerman Slams ‘Putin Wannabe’ Donald Trump in Song Parody for ‘Kamala-Curious’ RepublicansNick Offerman slammed Donald Trump in a pro-Kamala song parody. Watch the video.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Top Donor Slams Donald Trump for Embracing ‘Anti-Vax Kook’ RFK Jr.Former Democrats Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went full MAGA in the past week—but some Republicans think their support will do more harm than good.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Donald Trump Slams Kamala Harris' Interrogation Style—'Viciousness'Trump said Harris employed 'viciousness and violence' when questioning Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Bill Maher Slams Cheryl Hines Trolls After RFK Jr. Backed Donald Trump“Going after the wife—even the mafia doesn’t do that,” the comedian said on his show “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

John Legend Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Hateful’ Claim That Haitian Immigrants Eat Pets in His HometownJohn Legend slammed Donald Trump for repeating the Haitian immigrant pet-eating rumors about the singer's hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Watch.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »