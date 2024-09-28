Don Lemon Says Megyn Kelly Is 'No Longer A Star' After Her Fall From Grace

Host Dean Obeidallah asked Lemon what he thinks makes for a successful TV anchor, and Lemon used Kelly’s career as an example of someone who has fallen from grace.
“Even with Megyn Kelly, who I don’t agree with anything and who has become a troll and has proven that when she said she wasn’t racist, proving—she doubles down every single day on that,” he said. “But people listen to her for some reason and Megyn was a star. I believe that she was a star. I don’t believe she’s a star now. I don’t mean that to denigrate her, but she was a star when she was on Fox and that was where she was supposed to be.
He added that being on the wrong “platform”—as he said he was as a morning show anchor on CNN—can hinder the success of media personalities. Lemon however had high praise for MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox’s Sean Hannity and was more effusive when talking about their starpower. “There’s a reason I feel that people watch Rachel Maddow. She’s a star and not only is she a star, but she has something to say. I want to watch people who have something to say,” Lemon said. “I don’t agree with anything, just about anything Sean Hannity says or has ever said, but he has something to say and a lot of people listen to him. Obviously, he can move the right and I just want to tune in to say, okay, let’s see. Sean’s a star. There’s no denying that.
Don Lemon Megyn Kelly CNN Media Personality Television
