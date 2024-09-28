Dolphins To Turn To Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley At Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins will turn to Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley at quarterback when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. With backup Skylar Thompson nursing a rib injury suffered last Sunday at Seattle, Huntley and Tim Boyle were Miami's options for Week 4. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. Coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to go with Huntley came down to the quarterback's experience and his teammates' positive response to him since he arrived in Miami.
'As a quarterback, just understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of somebody else and be able to assert their own personality, their own skill set, their own traits within the offense and lead people.' Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after helping lead Baltimore to the playoffs in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. He has a 64.6% career completion percentage and gives the Dolphins depth as a runner.
