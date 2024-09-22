Dolphins' Quarterback Woes Continue With Skylar Thompson Injury

The Dolphins ’ quarterback woes continued on Sunday when backup Skylar Thompson left the game with an injury and ex-Jet Tim Boyle was forced to come into the game.

The Dolphins’ training staff came out to look at him while he was down on the field for several minutes. He was able to eventually make his way off the field and Boyle, who had worn the Jets green and white last season, entered the game in his place. Eagles star suffers concussion on frightening helmet-to-helmet hit

