Dodgers Pitcher Banda Fractures Hand In 'Freak Accident' After Frustrating Game

For days after he fractured a bone in his pitching hand in a “freak accident” – not punching a wall as so many assumed, he clarified – the 31-year-old left-hander was beating himself up for his poor judgment in a moment of frustration.
The lump on the side of his hand was the sign of a fracture in a small bone in that hand, the one Banda uses to make a living. He saw the chance to pitch in the postseason – the chance to be brought back by the Dodgers next season after pitching for eight teams in eight years as a big-leaguer – disappearing.
It won’t cost him as much as he feared. Banda said within “four or five days” of the injury, the swelling had dissipated and he was able to start throwing a baseball.“We’ve basically checked every box already,” he said. “Yesterday was a bullpen, 30 pitches, uses of everything. Slider was great. Changeup was great. Two-seamer was good. I didn’t lose any spin efficiency. I didn’t lose any spin . If anything my slider was bigger.
“It’s a huge relief,” he said. “I was able to sleep at night. I was able to smile and enjoy myself more. Not that I’m happy with the position I’m in. But I’ve made that bed, I’ve laid in it, I’ve moved on. I didn’t expect any sympathy from anybody. I don’t want that.”With the National League West still not clinched, the Dodgers will host the second-place San Diego Padres for three games beginning Tuesday.
