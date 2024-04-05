Disney's Moana Live-Action Remake Delayed to 2026

Disney 's live-action remake of Moana , directed by Thomas Kail and starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui , has been delayed and will now be released on July 10, 2026. The movie is produced by Dwayne Johnson , Dany and Hiram Garcia, and executive produced by Auli‘i Cravalho and Scott Sheldon.

In addition to the live-action remake, Disney will also release an animated sequel to Moana on November 27.

