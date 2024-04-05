Disney's Moana Live-Action Remake Delayed to 2026

Disney 's live-action remake of Moana , directed by Thomas Kail and starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui , has been delayed and will now be released on July 10, 2026. The movie is produced by Dwayne Johnson , Dany and Hiram Garcia, and executive produced by Auli‘i Cravalho and Scott Sheldon.
In addition to the live-action remake, Disney will also release an animated sequel to Moana on November 27.
Disney Moana Live-Action Remake Dwayne Johnson Maui Thomas Kail Delayed Release Animated Sequel
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Disney Delays Live-Action Moana Remake to 2026Disney has announced a major delay for the live-action Moana remake, pushing its release date to July 10, 2026. The film will feature Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and will be directed by Thomas Kail. The delay comes after Johnson confirmed that filming will begin later this year.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »