Disney Bloodbath Continues With Hundreds More Corporate Layoffs

The bloodbath keeps getting worse at the Walt Disney Company, with a new round of layoffs expected to impact hundreds of corporate employees this week.

The layoffs represent the latest round of cutting at Disney, which has been trying to right its financial ship amid continued cord-cutting as well as pessimistic consumer sentiment tied to record inflation under the Biden-Harris administration. This week, a company spokesperson attributed the most recent round of cuts to a company effort to make “corporate-level functions” operate more efficiently.

