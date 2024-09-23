Diontae Johnson Explodes For 122 Yards And A TD In Panthers Upset Win

An observant viewer of Canales’ training camp press conference from July 27th could have walked into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and known exactly what the rookie head coach wanted to do when his offense had the football. “As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone," Canales stated this summer. "And for us right now, where’s Diontae Johnson at?”
In Sunday’s upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the answer to “where’s Diontae Johnson at?” was “everywhere.”and his first touchdown as a Carolina Panther. Those 122 yards are a career high for the 28-year-old wide out who’s best football is still ahead of him. Resurgent quarterback Andy Dalton targeted Johnson a whopping 14 times on 37 pass attempts for a 37.8% target share that fantasy managers drool over.
Will Diontae Johnson put up number like this every week with Canales in charge? No way. He’d have to be Jerry Rice or Antonio Brown to keep up this pace. But, for Panthers fans who have been waiting for an alpha receiver to emerge in the post-DJ Moore era, knowing that a performance like this from a Carolina receiver is evenis a heartwarming thought.
Johnson will face tougher matchups in the coming weeks. Lou Anaroumo and his top-end corner duo of Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill will descend upon Bank of America Stadium next week with a one goal in mind: cut off the head of the Panthers’ offensive snake. Diontae Johnson. Leave it to Canales to find a way for Johnson to get loose in the coming weeks even though defenses know what's coming.
