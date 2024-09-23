Dinner and a Show: Where to Find Both in DFW

There is a dizzying number of great dinner options in Dallas -Fort Worth, but where do you go when you want dinnerReader Jackie from Plano asked us through Ask Eat Drink D-FW where she could find dinner and a show so we’ve pulled together some of our favorite spots.on Plano Parkway. Both have great live music, she said.
The theater puts on seasonal shows, and lunch or dinner can be ordered an hour and a half before each one. It’s by no means a fancy meal , but it offers an experience that’s hard to find anywhere else.This little chocolate shop doesn’t serve dinner, but it deserves a mention. It’s a great post-dinner spot for dessert, wine and live music. You’ll find shows most nights of the week and a menu of truffles, cakes, bonbons and ice cream.
Dinnerandashow DFW Dallas Fortworth Livemusic Theater Comedy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »