Digital Billboard Calls Out Former NYC Health Advisor For 'Hypocrisy' Over Pandemic Parties

NHC projects Helene reaches major hurricane status before making landfall on Thursday. The main impacts are expected to stay to our east.Former New York City Mayor's Office Senior Advisor for Public Health Jay Varma and the digital billboard truck brought to Varma's home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

“Everyone had a blast because everyone was so pent up,” Varma said of that experience. “Something about bodies being close to each other, just being naked with friends.” Guillette told The National Desk the issue is representative of larger trust issues within U.S. governance.

Jay Varma Pandemic Parties Accuracy In Media Hypocrisy Lockdowns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billboard Asks Locals for the Best Get Up Anthems of Chicago | Billboard x Tres Generaciones TequilaBillboard and Tres Generaciones Tequila are partnering to find out the Get Up Anthems of select cities, and the next stop is Chicago, Illinois.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

CA's key COVID and health advisor to step downMark Ghaly is stepping down. As the state's top health official, he helped shape Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies on COVID-19 and health access.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Former NYC Public Health Advisor Admitted To Hosting Nude Gatherings During PandemicJay Varma, former New York City Mayor’s Office Senior Advisor for Public Health, admitted to hosting large nude gatherings during the pandemic while urging city residents to remain isolated. The revelations come from undercover video posted by podcaster Jackson Walker.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Trump Tribute ‘Fighter’ Debuts on Billboard Top 5 in Digital SalesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

UT Health San Antonio and UTSA launch new School of Public HealthSAN ANTONIO - This Monday marked the official launch of San Antonio’s first School of Public Health, a collaborative effort between the University of Texas at S

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

UC Health, APS working together to address health workforce shortageWanya Reese joined the Denver 7 team as a Weekend Morning Anchor and Reporter in July of 2023.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »