Diddy's Music Streams Jump After Arrest On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean ' Diddy ' Combs' music catalog saw a jump in streams after he was arrested and charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering last week.The industry data and analytics company Luminate said the music mogul's music — under his many monikers including Diddy , Puff Daddy and P. Diddy — saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.An increase in streaming numbers following controversy is not uncommon.

'Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in New York City.The music mogul remains in federal custody at a Brooklyn detention center until his trial for sex trafficking charges.Notorious for its horrible conditions —inmates won a $10 million class action settlement after enduring frigid conditions during an 8-day blackout in 2019 — the waterfront industrial complex, MDC Brooklyn, houses 1,200 inmates.Combs joins other high-profile inmates, such as singer R.

