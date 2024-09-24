Diddy's 'Freak Offs' Parties: A Recipe For Disaster?

host Conan O’Brien his once-famous parties amid “ Freak Offs ” allegations. “You gotta keep them there,” Combs explained. “You need locks on the doors.” The clip has gone viral on social media.

“You need some water,” Combs continued. “I don’t know if you guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave.” “Yeah, don’t have no air conditioning,” Combs said, to which the late night host replied by asking, “No air conditioning? Why’s that?”

After Freak Offs, Combs would allegedly give the victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the federal indictment, which added that the music mogul would use the recordings he had “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.

Diddy Sean Combs Conan O’Brien Parties Freak Offs

