Diddy's Children Remain Supportive Despite Arrest

's seven children are still firmly in their father's corner despite his arrest, indictment and some serious allegations against him.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … all of Diddy’s kids are supportive of him and stand behind him, adding they love their dad and think he's a great father.We're told all Diddy's sons and daughters have wonderful relationships with him and will continue to maintain those relationships ... even though he's in custody after, are keeping their father in their daily prayers and remain hopeful he will be released from jail.

Diddy Children Support Arrest Indictment

