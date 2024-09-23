Diddy Predicted His Downfall 25 Years Ago, Talking About Wild Parties

'Bring IT' And Guess The A-List Star In This NSFW Selfie!seemed to predict his own downfall 25 years ago, talking openly about the wild parties he loved to throw -- long before his recent arrest and indictment last week.
In a resurfaced 1999 interview, Diddy made it clear the whole point of his parties was just to have a good time, and he was determined to keep them rolling -- permits or not -- despite authorities trying to shut him down or even arrest him."They're going to be shutting them down.
He also shared his thoughts on why his parties faced so much resistance ... saying people tend to get intimidated when something shakes up their usual environment -- especially when it breaks down racial and generational barriers.At the end of the day, Diddy said his parties were just about bringing people together from all different backgrounds. He added he felt good knowing how to throw a killer party, especially with people always dying to score an invite.
Diddy Party Arrest Interview Predictions
