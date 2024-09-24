Diddy Predicted Arrest For Parties In 1999 Video

Shortly after Sean" Diddy " Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking , a new video of the rapper emerged from 1999 in which he said they would"probably be arresting me" for his parties., a video of Combs from 1999 has come to light in which he appears to predict that he would one day be arrested for his elaborate parties.at the time."They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cause we wanna have a good time.
During the interview, Combs discussed the gatherings and how he was looking to"bring up a different element into people's environment" which would help broaden their horizons. But according to him,"People get intimidated. It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.
"It doesn't make me feel like a bigger person," he said."It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party."arrest, Combs is accused of having"abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" for decades. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution during a Sept. 17 hearing, and was denied, which showed him enter the lobby at the Park Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan with a large group, only to be quickly approached by federal agents who escorted him away and could later be seen walking him out of the hotel in handcuffs.
