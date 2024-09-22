Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

Content warning: This story contains allegations and descriptions of physical violence and sexual abuse. After being hit with a number of civil lawsuits since late last year, music mogul Sean “ Diddy ” Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was arrested on September 16. This comes after Combs was reportedly the subject of a federal investigation.

NBC News reported that firearms were discovered at the residences and that officials seized his cellphones. A lawyer for Sean Combs said in a statement to the New York Times the excessive show of force was “inexcusable” and reiterated that “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities” and that Combs is “innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.

