Diddy Faces Federal Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Charges

Sean " Diddy " Combs is facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an indictment that was unsealed following his arrest in Manhattan. He is reportedly on suicide watch inside a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

Here are the counts and what they allege:Skip to: Racketeering charges | Sex trafficking charges | Prostitution charges | Full indictmentIn the first count, Diddy is indicted on racketeering charges involving threats and coercion to "fulfill his sexual desires." Prosecutors claim Diddy led a criminal enterprise "whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Sex Trafficking Racketeering Diddy Sean Combs Bad Boy Entertainment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diddy Faces Federal Sex Trafficking and Racketeering ChargesSean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court Tuesday facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors allege he engaged in a pattern of abuse toward women for over a decade, including drugging them for sexual performances and using his influence to conceal his actions.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering chargesSean “Diddy” Combs faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Sex Worker Gives Alleged Diddy Sex Tape to Federal ProsecutorsOne of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped, and that tape is now in the hands of federal prosecutors ... TMZ has learned.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces federal charges in New York, his lawyer saysSean “Diddy” Combs faces federal charges in New York.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ faces federal charges in New York, his lawyer saysCriminal charges would be a major but not unexpected takedown of one of the most prominent producers and most famous names in the history of hip-hop.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces federal charges in New York, his lawyer saysSean 'Diddy' Combs faces federal charges in New York, his lawyer said late Monday. Details of the charges weren't immediately announced by prosecutors.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »