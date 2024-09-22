Diddy Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges: Video Shows Rapper's Detention

Newly released video obtained by TMZ shows the moment Sean " Diddy " Combs was arrested for sex trafficking charges at an NYC hotel and taken into federal custody Monday evening.The release of the video follows Diddy 's placement on suicide watch in a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, amid suspicions that he's become a target.

" The indictment also refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video."Not guilty," Combs told a court, standing to speak after expressionlessly listening to the allegations with his uncuffed hands folded in his lap."Simply put, he is a serial abuser and a serial obstructor," Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told a court.

