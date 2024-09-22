Did US Agencies Miss Warning Signs About Man Accused of Stalking Trump?

But some people are asking whether federal agencies are vigilant enough or even equipped enough to deal with a growing number of potential threats that are brought to their attention every day.The more Chelsea Walsh talked to the eccentric fellow American who seemed to pop up in every square and cobblestone street of Ukraine ’s capital, the more she got creeped out.. Ryan Routh was there to recruit foreign soldiers to fight the Russians.

She said she drafted a bulletin urging the 50 humanitarian aid groups she was helping in Ukraine to keep Routh at arm's length, and she had her company send a similar online report to the State Department.

Similarly, Customs and Border Protection said it could not confirm Walsh had a meeting with one of its agents because it does not comment on individual cases. The FBI also declined to confirm Walsh’s warning, citing a policy of not commenting on ongoing investigations. Interpol did not respond to a request for comment.

He was interviewed by The New York Times, photographed by the AP and other news organizations and appeared in videos from Kyiv making his pitch for foreign fighters. He put out a self-published book last year on Amazon, “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” in which he writes of the wisdom of a well-timed killing of a world leader to change history.

“Ryan was the kind of guy who would blow up a building on Tuesday, just because he felt like it,” Walsh said. But when questioned, the alleged tipster backed off and did not verify providing the initial information. The FBI then referred the matter to Hawaiian law enforcement for further investigation. Honolulu police confirmed this week they were looking into it.

Routh also gave agents a business card that claimed he was the director of a group called the International Volunteer Center.

Ryan Routh Trump Stalking Ukraine Security

