Did My Husband Embarrass Me At Dinner With His Boss?

for their opinion after arguing with her husband about an outfit she chose to wear to a dinner with her husband's boss.Marley starts,"We met at his boss’s house and, as soon as he saw me, he said I was going to embarrass him. That was super hurtful. He even suggested we leave, but at that moment, his boss peeked out the window and invited us in...""When I saw his boss’s wife, I immediately understood.

"Your husband must have known about his boss’ lifestyle, including a much younger wife. Where are your diamonds? Sounds like he has never bought you any…and maybe he should be grateful you aren’t out spending all of his money on designer dresses you might wear once. He completely let you down on this as he could have told you what to expect, and — then, even so, you look great! And it has nothing to do with the outfit. It has to do with your husband NOT respecting you as his wife.

"You look absolutely perfect for a dinner with your husband’s boss. The idea that he was embarrassed by you is his problem, not yours. You were dressed appropriately for the occasion and looked wonderful. If he expected you to dress a specific way, it was up to him to make you aware of that and provide you with the means to do so. Sorry, your husband is such a dope."

"How you look isn't the point. Your husband should never hurt your feelings and make you feel as if you aren't loved and appreciated."So, we want to open the floor to our BuzzFeed readers. What do you think of this situation, and how should she handle the conversation about it with her husband? Let us know in the comments!

