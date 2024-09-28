Did Harry Get A Tattoo? The Duke Of Sussex Visits A Parlor, Sparking Royal Tattoo Rumors

, Duke of Sussex, just made a trip to the tattoo parlor, and everyone is freaking out. Everyone wants to know: what tattoo did he get? Will this be an homage tattoo? And, the most frequent question is: Can royals even get tattoos? Yes, they can. And quite a few more royals than you may think have gotten some ink., from how you dress to how you eat. While there are seemingly no rules for tattoos, it’s like an unspoken rule to not get one.
Princess Sofia of Sweden’s most well-known tattoo may be the sun design on her back, but she actually has a couple more: a butterfly on her ribcage and a small, unidentifiable tattoo on her ankle.Not much is known about Princess Eugenie of York’s tattoo, but we do know it’s a chic, small circle behind her ear.
King Frederik X of Denmark has a couple of tattoos, but the most well-known is the shark on his leg. He also has a coat of arms on his right arm!Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi has a surprising tattoo most haven’t seen: a star tattoo on her stomach.
. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. // This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google
Harry Tattoo Royal Family Prince William Princess Stéphanie Of Monaco
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Former Duke Star Harry Giles Remains Undrafted Amidst NBA Free AgencyHarry Giles, a former Duke basketball standout, is currently unsigned as the NBA free agency period continues. Despite showing promise in past seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Giles has struggled with injuries and failed to secure a contract for the upcoming season.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »