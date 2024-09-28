Did Harry Get A Tattoo? The Duke Of Sussex Visits A Parlor, Sparking Royal Tattoo Rumors

, Duke of Sussex, just made a trip to the tattoo parlor, and everyone is freaking out. Everyone wants to know: what tattoo did he get? Will this be an homage tattoo? And, the most frequent question is: Can royals even get tattoos? Yes, they can. And quite a few more royals than you may think have gotten some ink., from how you dress to how you eat. While there are seemingly no rules for tattoos, it’s like an unspoken rule to not get one.

Princess Sofia of Sweden’s most well-known tattoo may be the sun design on her back, but she actually has a couple more: a butterfly on her ribcage and a small, unidentifiable tattoo on her ankle.Not much is known about Princess Eugenie of York’s tattoo, but we do know it’s a chic, small circle behind her ear.

King Frederik X of Denmark has a couple of tattoos, but the most well-known is the shark on his leg. He also has a coat of arms on his right arm!Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi has a surprising tattoo most haven’t seen: a star tattoo on her stomach.

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. // This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google

Harry Tattoo Royal Family Prince William Princess Stéphanie Of Monaco

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio-area tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th tattoo dealsWith Friday the 13th approaching, tattoo shops are getting ready to celebrate the spooky day by offering some good discounted tattoo specials.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Denver-area tattoo artists joining together for semicolon tattoo event for Suicide Prevention MonthNicole Brady is a Denver7 weekday morning anchor.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Former Duke Star Harry Giles Remains Undrafted Amidst NBA Free AgencyHarry Giles, a former Duke basketball standout, is currently unsigned as the NBA free agency period continues. Despite showing promise in past seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Giles has struggled with injuries and failed to secure a contract for the upcoming season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Prince Harry rolls up to NYC tattoo shop with NYPD, security personnelIn photos and video exclusively obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted visiting East Side Ink on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

The prince and the parlor! Prince Harry visits LES tattoo shop with security teamPrince Harry rolls up to NYC tattoo shop with NYPD, security personnel

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Did Prince Harry Secretly Get a Tattoo During His Surprise Visit to an N.Y.C. Parlor?Prince Harry fans are debating whether he got a tattoo after he was spotted exiting the popular New York City tattoo parlor, East Side Ink, on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »