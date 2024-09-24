Dickon Stainer Appointed President And CEO Of Universal Music U.K.

sent to staff on Tuesday . For the last 10 years, Stainer has served as president and CEO of Universal Music Group ’s Global Classics and Jazz division, splitting his time between London and New York.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Stainer will continue his long association with UMG’s Global Classics and Jazz division in the capacity of chairman, Grainge told staff. Announcements regarding new leadership roles and internal promotions in these businesses will be made shortly, said the UMG chief.

He continued: “Having worked in both the international and domestic divisions of UMG, I know how central the U.K. is to the global music industry – a vital repertoire source that provides the world with great artists and great music. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dickon Stainer CEO UK

