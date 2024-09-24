Dick Van Dyke Spotted In Malibu After Cancelling Fan Event Amid Health Questions

Amid questions about his health,"Mary Poppins" star Dick Van Dyke , 98, was in good spirits as he stepped out in Malibu hours after canceling a second public appearance.

read. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”Jennifer Lopez sent Nikki Glaser gift for defending her from critics

