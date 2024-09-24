Dick Van Dyke Says 'Praying' To Make It To 99th Birthday

The “Mary Poppins” star, 98, briefly stopped to chat with a paparazzo while being escorted to his car by a helper after running errands in Malibu , Calif., on Monday.

The paparazzo also asked Van Dyke how he was doing as he walked to a back car using a cane.The Emmy winner wore a baby blue polo and black pants for the outing. He carried a black shoulder bag with him.Van Dyke's sighting comes after he opted out of attending the Emmys at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild parties: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, J.Lo, more spotted in resurfaced pics

