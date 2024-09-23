Dhar Mann Studios Unleashes Spooky New Halloween Series 'Secrets of the Shadows'

Dhar Mann Studios has just unveiled the trailer for a brand-new Halloween series, Secrets of the Shadows, which is set to premiere on the Dhar Mann Studios YouTube channel on October 21. Dhar Mann, who has amassed over 120M followers across platforms, will surprise fans with a spooky change of pace thanks to the new anthology project.

Secrets Of The Shadows Is A Shared Universe Unlike Anything Dhar Mann Studios Has Done Before “Think along the lines of Goosebumps or Are You Afraid of the Dark? meets Dhar Mann.” Screen Rant: What is most exciting to you about Secrets of the Shadows, and what inspired this new direction in content for you?

Dhar Mann: It's still family-friendly, but it's right on the line of scary enough to make it feel like it fits in the horror genre. With the vampires and witches and werewolves and ghosts, it's all centered around supernatural elements. Each episode is standalone, so it's brand new characters and storylines each time, but it's connected by this larger supernatural universe, which we've never explored in that fashion before.

But I would say the final episode is definitely a special twist that you won't expect. I'm just worried that if I give any away, it's going to ruin the excitement, so I think I'll leave it there. These are all folks that we've built long relationships with. We've done a lot of projects together, and so it becomes a lot simpler for me to pick up the phone and say,"Hey, I need you to be in this series." And they were all very excited about it too. It's definitely something like that stems from friendship first.

We did take a brand new approach to how we set dec and do makeup and cast. The actors are mainly ones that you've never seen before in any of our videos, and you won't be able to recognize many of the actors even if you watch a lot of our videos because the set dec and art teams did such an amazing job. I've got glimpses of the makeup and the special effects, and it's definitely our content on steroids.

