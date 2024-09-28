DeVonta Smith To Miss Eagles Game Against Buccaneers Due To Concussion

As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready for their upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , they will be doing so without the services of star wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith suffered a concussion last week against the New Orleans Saints and hasn't been cleared to play.Philadelphia could also miss their other star wideout A.J. Brown as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable entering the weekend.
'The hit on Smith could have likely been avoided but now the Eagles will go forward without one of their better players. The hope is that he can be cleared to exit concussion protocol soon and that this week off should help him. But with any concussion injuries, it's better to be cautious.Before the injury, Smith had caught seven passes for 79 yards. On the season, he has caught 21 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.
