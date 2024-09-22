DeVonta Smith Leaves Game With Concussion After Scary Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with the late victory this time around, but they had a frightening moment with their star receiver, DeVonta Smith, that resulted in his helmet flying off and being ruled out with a concussion. Smith caught a pass from Jalen Hurts in the second half when multiple New Orleans Saints players met him for the tackle, but they initially weren’t able to bring him down.

EAGLES' JALEN CARTER NEEDS TO BE RESTRAINED AS HE TRASH-TALKS SAINTS PLAYERS, FANS The 'Slim Reaper,' as he’s known to Eagles fans, left the game with 79 yards on seven catches. This is a significant injury for Philadelphia, which already went into this game without A.J. Brown at receiver for the second straight week as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Devonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Concussion Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

