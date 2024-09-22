DeVonta Smith Injured After Brutal Hit From Saints' Boyd

DeVonta Smith takes a brutal hit over the middle of the field and heads to the medical tent in the fourth quarter. Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.. Smith's momentum was going backward after being corralled by Saints defenders following a short completion, and was blindsided by a high hit from Boyd.

This was Gardner-Johnson's first time playing against the Saints since they traded him to the Eagles in August 2022, and his emotions were clearly running high."Y'all always talk about Ceedy this, Ceedy this, but let's talk about how they're playing dirty on their side," Gardner-Johnson said."At the end of the day, the league will handle it ... We got the dub and keep it pushing.

Gardner-Johnson's teammates were more measured comparatively, though the play did appear to be weighing on the minds of several players in the locker room. "Did I think it was dirty? Yeah. Did I think it was intentional? No -- ah, I don't f---ing know. I've got to watch it," said left tackleSmith remained on the ground for several minutes, with teammates gathered around him and coach Nick Sirianni placing a hand on his knee before Smith eventually got up and walked off under his own power. He was later ruled out for the game..

