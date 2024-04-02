Dev Patel's Monkey Man showcases brutal bar fight in new video

The video spotlights one of the film’s action sequences which involved Patel’s character in a brutal bar fight against multiple goons. The film will finally arrive in theaters this Friday, April 5.
“Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, the film follows Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash,” reads the official synopsis. “After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from a screenplay he co-wrote with Paul Angunawela and John Colle
