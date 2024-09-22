Detroit Schools Install Laundry Machines To Combat Absenteeism

Steep payouts, ice cream, mini-breaks and – laundry machines? Schools are incentivizing kids to come to class as chronic absenteeism remains a major post-pandemic concern, but the lattermost – taking effect in Detroit Public Schools – might sound a bit unconventional without context.

One student came to me like, 'I don’t have a washing machine at home. Do you mind if you take my clothes to the washing machine, to the laundromat?' So, I took it and brought it back to her,' she recalled. In another instance, Davis Aerospace Technical High School teacher Janine Scott said she noticed a student she thought had poor hygiene actually just needed to have his hoodie washed, and the problem extends to other students, especially of younger age groups, as well.

The same report said more than half of the district's 108 schools now have the appliances installed. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the U.S. have struggled to get kids back into classrooms, with some taking measures to reel them back in. Ohio lawmakers floated an idea to get kids in class – and across the graduation stage – by incentivizing their attendance with payouts, but the bill ultimately stalled.

Absenteeism Laundry Detroit Schools Student Needs Post-Pandemic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detroit Public Schools bring out the latest weapon in arsenal to fight chronic absenteeism: Laundry machinesDetroit Public Schools have begun installing laundry machines to incentivize students, particularly those from low-income households, to come to school.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

No vaping in the boys' room: E-cig detectors would be required in NYC schools under billNew legislation introduced to install vape detectors in city schools

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

NFL Writer Leaves Detroit Lions James Houston Off Final Roster ProjectionDetroit Lions James Houston left off final roster projection by Detroit Football Network.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Geauga County Schools using A.I. to scan for guns approaching schoolsThe Berkshire School District is utilizing artificial intelligence software in security cameras to scan for any firearms in or approaching the schools.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Denver Public Schools focusing on safety as schools incorporate more artificial intelligenceNicole Brady is a Denver7 weekday morning anchor.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Seattle Public Schools weigh which elementary schools to close in 2025Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is moving closer to deciding which 20 elementary schools may be closed for the 2025–2026 school year, as the district grapples with a $100 million budget deficit.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »