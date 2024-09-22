Detroit Schools Install Laundry Machines To Combat Absenteeism

Steep payouts, ice cream, mini-breaks and – laundry machines? Schools are incentivizing kids to come to class as chronic absenteeism remains a major post-pandemic concern, but the lattermost – taking effect in Detroit Public Schools – might sound a bit unconventional without context.
One student came to me like, 'I don’t have a washing machine at home. Do you mind if you take my clothes to the washing machine, to the laundromat?' So, I took it and brought it back to her,' she recalled. In another instance, Davis Aerospace Technical High School teacher Janine Scott said she noticed a student she thought had poor hygiene actually just needed to have his hoodie washed, and the problem extends to other students, especially of younger age groups, as well.
The same report said more than half of the district's 108 schools now have the appliances installed. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the U.S. have struggled to get kids back into classrooms, with some taking measures to reel them back in. Ohio lawmakers floated an idea to get kids in class – and across the graduation stage – by incentivizing their attendance with payouts, but the bill ultimately stalled.
Absenteeism Laundry Detroit Schools Student Needs Post-Pandemic
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »