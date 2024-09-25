Detroit’s 'Most Wanted' Sex Offender Captured After Chase in Washington State

A fugitive sex offender dubbed Detroit 's 'most wanted' since 2018 was taken into custody in Burien, Washington state, on Tuesday following a pursuit by law enforcement. Cory Alan Olson, who was using various aliases while on the run, had been evading law enforcement while living in the area in Washington before he was nabbed by King County Sheriff's detectives, according to Fox 13.

Myklebust said he ran into significant challenges while investigating identity theft cases. 'After about a week of looking through 10 plus addresses, years of records, I couldn't figure out who this guy was, and that was a hint, because usually I can figure it out,' he said. Olson was discovered by detectives as he was stepping into his car at a new job in Burien. Police attempted to stop him when Olson pushed a sergeant and drove away.

Police have highlighted the importance of public recognition due to a history of repeated sexual offenses. Olsen often went to karaoke bars and presented himself as a wealthy investor with a military background and often targeted women with teenage daughters, according to Fox 13. Detectives noted his presence in several communities, including Issaquah, downtown Seattle, Puyallup and Olympia, the outlet reported.

Sex Offender Fugitive Detroit Washington State Capture

