Despite Mixed Reviews, X-Men: Apocalypse Still Draws Viewers on Max

Despite its divisive reception from critics, X-Men : Apocalypse , the 2016 superhero film starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender , Jennifer Lawrence and Oscar Isaac continues to attract curious viewers on Max. With a middling 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the third entry in the rebooted X-Men franchise may not have been the critical darling many hoped for, but it's still piqued the curiosity of viewers.

X-Men: Apocalypse was written by Simon Kinberg, with Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty also receiving credit for the screenplay. Singer also directed the film, which marked his fourth time taking charge of an X-Men movie, previously directing X-Men , X2: X-Men United , and X-Men: Days of Future Past . The latter two are considered to be two of the finest comic-book movies ever made.

Overall, the X-Men: Apocalypse narrative starts off strong with highly enjoyable introductions and a fun “getting the band together” kind of feel, but then it fizzles out and turns into a mind-numbing montage of poorly choreographed combat and outrageous, widespread destruction. However, even though the X-Men: Apocalypse narrative ultimately crashes and burns, there’s something to be said for the entertainment value of the film. Singer could and should have shaved at least 30 minutes off the running time, but there are enough successful hero moments and well-timed jokes, especially from Peters and Smit-McPhee, to keep the film afloat and even spark some interest in another installment.

