Deseret Peak Temple Opens For Public Tours

will welcome daily tours from Sept. 26 through Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5. It is scheduled to be dedicated Nov. 10, becoming the 200th operating temple worldwide belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the 21st in Utah .
Glass features and other decorative elements found throughout the Deseret Peak Temple contain representations of lupine, cliff rose and grasses native to the region. In this instruction room in the Deseret Peak Temple, patrons review the the creation story and make covenants to serve God, the church and others.
Deseret Peak Temple Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Utah Temple Dedication Tours
