Derrick Rose Retires: Former NBA Star Thanks Fans With Local Newspaper Ads

At 35 years old, Derrick Rose decided he was done playing basketball. While all signs were pointing to the veteran guard returning to the Memphis Grizzlies for another season, the basketball world learned earlier this week that the Grizzlies were waiving the former top pick.on social media, which led to speculation about a potential retirement announcement.
During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Rose appeared in 50 games for the Pistons. He hit on a career-high 49 percent from the field while scoring 18 points per game. He also accounted for two rebounds and six assists per game. In year two with the Pistons, Rose played in just 15 games before he moved on.
Derrick Rose Retirement NBA Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons
