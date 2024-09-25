Deported Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Execution-Style Murder of 25-Year-Old Woman

A previously deported illegal alien has pleaded guilty to murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia execution-style in March in Grand Rapids , Michigan.According to prosecutors, Ortiz-Vite and Garcia were in a relationship at the time of her murder. While in Garcia’s car along U.S. Highway 131, Ortiz-Vite made the young woman pull over before ultimately shooting her four times — twice in the head, once in her arm, and once in her hand, prosecutors said.

“I am calling because I want to turn myself in a murder I committed two nights ago,” Ortiz-Vite told dispatchers, according to prosecutors. “I know what I did was wrong and I will do the time. I just don’t want to die inside.” Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed that Ortiz-Vite is an illegal alien who had been deported to Mexico from the United States in 2020.

Ortiz-Vite has also been arraigned on charges dating back to 2020 and had a bench warrant issued that year after he failed to appear in court on charges of drunk driving and driving with a suspended license. He had other run-ins with the law in 2017 and 2018.Zelensky Attacks Trump and Vance to U.S. MediaHarris Co-Chair: People 'Misremember' How 'Strong' Our Recovery Has Been

