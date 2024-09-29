Demon Slayer : Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon. Tanjiro embarks on a perilous journey to find a cure for his sister and avenge his family, facing numerous demons and formidable opponents along the way. Set in Taisho-era Japan, the series combines intense combat sequences with intricate character development.
Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle Trilogy Could Be The Biggest Anime Movies Of All Time, But It's Also A Big Mistake's pacing and cliched writing hold it back more often than not, and the anime's tendency to inject episodes with filler content and other needless padding often makes it a chore to watch, especially in the later seasons when that's at its most egregious.
