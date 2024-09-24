Democrats See Decline in Mail-In Voting Requests Ahead of 2024 Election

Democrats are losing their advantage over Republicans regarding requests for mail-in voting in the 2024 presidential election, according to recent data.created by Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director with Florida’s Voice, showed that in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Democrats were experiencing a downward trend in the number of requests for mail-in ballots compared to the same time in 2020.
Daugherty’s chart cited Michael Pruser, a writer with DecisionDeskHQ, and John Couvillon, the founder of JMC Analytics and Polling, as sources.on X, Couvillon shared data that showed as of September 21, 2020, Democrats in Florida had received 1,050,075 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans had received 891,537 requests.
Data also found that Democrats had so far received 77,077 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans received 48,510 requests for mail-in ballots. In Pennsylvania, Democrats have received 841,428 requests for mail-in ballots, while Republicans have received 347,270 requests for mail-in ballots.on X, Pruser shared data that showed that in North Carolina, Democrats received 669,523 absentee ballot requests for the 2020 presidential election, while Republicans had 288,478 absentee ballots.
Democrats Republicans Mail-In Voting 2024 Election Ballot Requests
