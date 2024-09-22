Democrats Face Steep Climb in North Carolina

Democrats would need a “blue wave” on Election Day to take North Carolina from the grips of Republicans , Eric Daugherty, assistant news director of Florida’s Voice News, explained during an appearance onHost Matthew Boyle provided some background of the numbers in North Carolina , explaining that Democrats are down significantly from where they were in 2020, while Republicans are “up among mail-in ballot requests.

“There is an in-person early voting period coming up in about 25 days from now. That is where North Carolina Democrats have a chance. They have a chance, a slim chance, but a chance, nonetheless, to make a stand. And they basically need a blue wave at the polls in person now,” he explained.

