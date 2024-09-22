Democratic VP Candidate Tim Walz Appears To Misspeak During Pennsylvania Rally

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz appeared to misspeak at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, prompting conservative social media commentators to pounce on the apparent gaffe. During his speech in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, Walz was discussing gun violence when he became distracted by an audience member who appeared to need water. Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris , strayed from his speech to call attention to the rallygoer.

Around two minutes later, the Democrat brought attention back to the race and began criticizing former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance. 'I'll bring her home here quick, folks: Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear,' Walz began. 'They want to tell you that just get over it, it's a fact of life. This is the way it is.' ' simply has said it doesn't have to be this way,' he added. 'It doesn't have to be this way.

Although Walz may have been referring to gun violence or Trump's rhetoric when he cited 'four more years' of an issue, the ambiguity of his statement led conservative commentators to roast the Minnesota governor on social media for what appeared to be a criticism of the Biden administration. 'Dude is campaigning for Trump now?' commentator Rita Panahi wrote on X. 'I’m with Him/Tim,' Donald Trump Jr. jokingly replied.

Tim Walz Kamala Harris Donald Trump Gun Violence Biden Administration

