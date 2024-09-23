Democrat Mayor Says Meeting With Trump 'Very Productive', Well-Received By Community

The Democrat mayor of a community with many Arab-American s in Wayne County, Michigan , who helped lead the uncommitted movement in the Democrat primary, told Sirius XM’sthat his meeting with former President Donald Trump last week “was very productive” and well received by the community, which traditionally votes Democrat .

“That was the base for my communication with the Republican leadership, which resulted in a meeting with President Trump last week in Flint. It was a very productive meeting for about 20 minutes,” he said. It’s a new era!اليوم، مع السيد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.Today, I had a closed meeting with President Trump for 20 minutes,…“I wouldn’t claim that I represent all these people and that they will follow me, but I know a major portion of the Arab American community are happy,” he said. “Let’s compare two things.

Moreover, he said he has officially invited Trump to Hamtramck and that the community is “happy to organize a rally here.” “The reason for not voting for Biden in the primary is not because of his speech skills or his mental and physical incompetency. That wasn’t the reason. The reason was the policy. You know, how is he handling the current situation in the Middle East and also the economy is a major factor here,” he said. “So that’s why I hold to my principle. I’m not changing since there’s no change. The cause for this, you know, uncommitted campaign is not resolved. It’s still there.

