Democrat Mayor: Meeting With Trump 'Very Productive', Received Well By Community

The Democrat mayor of a community with many Arab-Americans in Wayne County, Michigan, who helped lead the uncommitted movement in the Democrat primary, told Sirius XM’sthat his meeting with former President Donald Trump last week “was very productive” and well received by the community, which traditionally votes Democrat .

“That was the base for my communication with the Republican leadership, which resulted in a meeting with President Trump last week in Flint. It was a very productive meeting for about 20 minutes,” he said. It’s a new era!اليوم، مع السيد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.Today, I had a closed meeting with President Trump for 20 minutes,…“I wouldn’t claim that I represent all these people and that they will follow me, but I know a major portion of the Arab American community are happy,” he said. “Let’s compare two things.

Moreover, he said he has officially invited Trump to Hamtramck and that the community is “happy to organize a rally here.” “The reason for not voting for Biden in the primary is not because of his speech skills or his mental and physical incompetency. That wasn’t the reason. The reason was the policy. You know, how is he handling the current situation in the Middle East and also the economy is a major factor here,” he said. “So that’s why I hold to my principle. I’m not changing since there’s no change. The cause for this, you know, uncommitted campaign is not resolved. It’s still there.

Trump Politics Mayor Democrat Community

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democratic Muslim Mayor Backs Trump in Key Swing StateAmer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, endorsed Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Arab American Democrat Mayor Endorses Trump: He Is the ‘Right Choice’ for PresidentSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mayor condemns GOP Senate race ad tying Democrat to Wisconsin Christmas parade killingsA Wisconsin mayor is condemning a campaign ad run by a Republican independent group that links a Democratic senator with a 2021 Christmas parade massacre. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the ad a “pitiful political tool” that “hurts the whole entire community.” U.S. Sen.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mayor condemns GOP Senate race ad tying Democrat to Wisconsin Christmas parade killingsMADISON, WIs. (AP) — The mayor of Waukesha on Wednesday condemned a campaign ad run by a Republican independent group that links Democratic U.S. Sen.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Mayor condemns GOP Senate race ad tying Democrat to Wisconsin Christmas parade killingsThe mayor of Waukesha on Wednesday condemned a campaign ad run by a Republican independent group that links Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin with the killings of six people at a 2021 Christmas parade.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »